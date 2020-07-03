10 things to do this week

30.06 - 07.07 2020
1

Win Phil live tix

30.06.2020

The Philharmonie resumed its live concerts back in June. On 9 July, Gustavo Gimeno conducts the Philharmonic orchestra as they perform  Schubert’s “The Magic Harp” and Beethoven’s Symphony number 6.

Bausch: support for NSPA modernisation and expansion

News Current affairs 03.07.2020 Delano staff
Defence minister François Bausch is flanked by Nina Garcia and NSPA general director Peter Dohmen during his visit to the Nato Support and Procurement Agency’s Capellen facility on 2 July.Photo: NSPA

Defence minister François Bausch is flanked by Nina Garcia and NSPA general director Peter Dohmen during his visit to the Nato Support and Procurement Agency’s Capellen facility on 2 July.

Photo: NSPA

The minister of defence was briefed on the Nato agency’s Strategic Infrastructure Program.

Deputy prime minister and minister of defence, François Bausch (Green party), paid a visit to the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) in Capellen on Thursday. He was accompanied by Nina Garcia, senior civil servant at the directorate of defence, Tom Köller, director of defence, and Jean Leyder, director of the public buildings administration.

They met with NSPA general director Peter Dohmen, who presented the agency’s plans to modernise and expand all facilities at its Capellen site. The minister reiterated the government’s support for what the ministry said in a communiqué on Thursday was an “ambitious project”. Bausch and Dohmen also reviewed bilateral cooperation projects in the fields of cyber defence and satellite communications. The ministry said that the visit was “part of the excellent relations that NSPA maintains with the Luxembourg authorities.”

François Bausch Peter Dohmen Nato Support and Procurement Agency Ministry of Defence Defence military logistics