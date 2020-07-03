Bausch: support for NSPA modernisation and expansion

The minister of defence was briefed on the Nato agency’s Strategic Infrastructure Program.
Deputy prime minister and minister of defence, François Bausch (Green party), paid a visit to the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) in Capellen on Thursday. He was accompanied by Nina Garcia, senior civil servant at the directorate of defence, Tom Köller, director of defence, and Jean Leyder, director of the public buildings administration.
They met with NSPA general director Peter Dohmen, who presented the agency’s plans to modernise and expand all facilities at its Capellen site. The minister reiterated the government’s support for what the ministry said in a communiqué on Thursday was an “ambitious project”. Bausch and Dohmen also reviewed bilateral cooperation projects in the fields of cyber defence and satellite communications. The ministry said that the visit was “part of the excellent relations that NSPA maintains with the Luxembourg authorities.”