17.07.2020

“Cinema du Sud” is a film festival organised by local NGOs to show movies that give people from the global south a voice.

Bazar International added to list of cancelled events

News Lifestyle 15.07.2020 Duncan Roberts
Princess Stéphanie, prime minister Xavier Bettel and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa visit the 2018 edition of the Bazar International at Luxexpo The Box. This year’s edition has been cancelled due to covid-19 health and safety concerns.

Photo: Lala La Photo (archives)

A statement from the committee of the Bazar International de Luxembourg says the decision was taken for health and safety reasons.

One of the highlights of the festive season in Luxembourg, the Bazar International, has been added to the long list of traditional annual events that have been cancelled in 2020. The event’s committee says it has been closely monitoring the situation surrounding covid-19 and its related public health concerns, and “after much consideration”, has decided to cancel the 2020 edition.

The bazaar, which attracts thousands of visitors to Luxexpo The Box over the weekend before St. Nicolas Day, in 2018 raised €600,000 for its chosen charities. Grand Duchess Maria Teresa usually visits the bazaar to lend her support. “It is with deep regret that this decision was taken,” a statement from the committee reads. “But the health and safety of the numerous visitors and volunteers of the Bazar have top priority.”

