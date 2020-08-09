Be a financially literate family

Helping your child learn good financial literacy can set them on the right path for life. Here are some starting points.
Primary pupils
Woch vun de Suen (Money Week) is part of a European-wide initiative from the European Banking Federation, organised in the grand duchy by the Luxembourg Bankers’ Association’s ABBL Foundation for Financial Education. The scheme was conceived for pupils in primary school cycle 4 (aged 10-12).
Secondary students
Apps, chatbots and simulations
The Luxembourg financial regulator CSSF has created several digital tools, including Lëtzfin, a portal covering daily expenses, insurance, loans, savings and investing, pensions, over-indebtedness and other topics along three channels: children, working adults
and retirees. The site features budget tools and loan simulators, for example. At the time of writing, the site was available in French and German, but English, Luxembourgish and Portuguese were expected to be added.
Games
Educational chatbot The Financial Game of Life is available in English, French and German, for students aged 16 and up. Accessible via Facebook, it was developed by Luxembourg students for their peers to simulate the financial situation of a working adult. Players advance levels by managing their finances responsibly. There is a separate educational app for students under the age of 16, on Android and Apple platforms, along the same lines as The Financial Game of Life, but with fewer features. The CSSF also has a budgeting app available now for both Android and Apple devices.
Real-life spending
Pocket Money is a money management tool for youngsters to use together with their parents. Parents serve as bankers and, through their respective mobile phones, allocate pocket money while children keep track of their spending. Parents can monitor but cannot control spending. Kids can also ask for loans or extra payments. At the moment, Pocket Money is available in French and German, but the CSSF is working on English, Luxembourgish and Portuguese versions.
Teens, young adults and older
The Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry runs the Understanding Investing website, available in English, French and German. The site features plain language explainers and podcasts on savings, investments and money management.
Students
If your children are heading to higher education, give them a head start on budgeting with one of the scores of apps out there. UK student accommodation group Unite Students recommends Squirrel (iOS/Android), Wally (iOS), Splitwise for splitting bills
(iOS/Android) and Chip (iOS/Android).
This article was originally published in the Delano 2020-2021 Expat Guide