Be part of a ground-breaking construction project

The Centre for Ecological Learning Luxembourg (Cell) is seeking volunteers to help with constructing the country’s first off-grid learning centre in Redange-sur-Attert.
The Äerdschëff is constructed using principles developed by the earthship movement, which was founded in the US by architect Mike Reynolds.
Work began in the summer of 2019 with the construction of walls from tyres rammed with earth. The work continues this summer with crafting wooden frames, boxes, placing and sealing windows, installing insulation (from mid-August), dry-stone walling (until the end of September), among other things.
Depending on weather conditions, volunteers gather at the site on weekdays from 8:30am to 4:30pm with breaks at 11am and 1pm.
People can visit the site to find out more on 8 & 22 August or 5 & 19 September, from 9:30am to 4pm.
Ever wanted to help build something? It is not too late for a call for volunteers, we are in desperate need for manual help.
We can't be more than 10 people on site. At the moment we are the team 4 (Mim, Saul, Ledina and myself) plus 1-2 people per day if we are lucky.
Best would be to have some people per day on a regular basis.
Volunteers do not need to have specialist skills but experience with wood and timber working and physical strength are an advantage.
To find out more or volunteer, email [email protected]