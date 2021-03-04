Becca appeals verdict in watch trial

Luxembourg businessman Flavio Becca appealed a two-year suspended sentence and €250,000 fine issued on Thursday after he was found guilty of abusing corporate assets.
A criminal court on Thursday morning sentenced Becca and he waited less than a day to contest the decision.
The case revolves around the purchase of 900 luxury watches, worth around €18m, which he bought over several years. The items appeared on company accounts, with the matter referred to the public prosecutor by the tax office.
Becca claimed to have bought the watches as an investment. They were stored in a safe at his house.
