Belgian firm buys out Betic

An international group based in Belgium, VK Architects & Engineers, has acquired Betic Ingénieurs-Conseils, Paperjam reports.
The new owner is specialised in healthcare design and bringing together knowledge in technical and structural engineering.
“Our primary aim is to ensure the long-term future of our company,” David Determe, co-CEO of Betic, told Paperjam.
“By carrying out this merger, we are opening up new perspectives and introducing new professions that do not yet exist in Luxembourg, such as specific skills in fire safety, acoustics and façade engineering,” Gilles Christnach, co-CEO of Betic, added.
The two firms met in 2019 during a call for tender for the extension of the hospital in Kirchberg.
Paul Corbeel, VK Architects & Engineers CEO, said: “We are always on the lookout for new possibilities and we were actively looking for new opportunities in the grand duchy, in a flexible ‘Buy-and-Build’ approach.”
VK Architects & Engineers, which is 60% owned by an investment fund, has expanded rapidly since 2015, acquiring Belgian firms EDV Engineering & Consulting and Stedec Ingénierie, as well as the Dutch company Infranea.
Betic will, nevertheless, retain its autonomy. Christnach and Determe will continue to head up the firm and will join the management committee of VK Architects & Engineers. According to Paperjam, the co-CEOs hold 5.25% of the shares of the purchasing firm.
The group is, meanwhile, considering opening a branch in the north of Luxembourg.