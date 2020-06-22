Belgium to allow Lux telework till at least the end August

A covid-19 telecommuting accord between the Belgian and Luxembourg governments has been extended by two months.
The new agreement allows Luxembourg employees who reside in Belgium to continue working from home without hitting a pre-crisis legal cap.
Under current legislation, remote working is normally only permitted for a maximum of 24 days each year in Belgium. Otherwise income tax and social security charges are due in the country of residence. These rules were temporarily suspended during the coronavirus outbreak.
The arrangement had been set to expire at the end of June. However, the waiver will now continue until 31 August, Luxembourg’s finance ministry said on 22 June.
Pierre Gramegna, the grand duchy’s finance minister (DP), stated in an announcement:
“This extension of the telework agreement with Belgium is excellent news for the country and is very useful for our companies and employees. It will provide the necessary flexibility to Belgian cross-border workers, and will guarantee legal certainty for companies to organise their exit from the crisis situation under the best conditions. I would like to thank our Belgian partners once again for the great cooperation over the past few months.”
The normal limits of 19 days each year for Luxembourg workers living in Germany and 29 days for those residing in France have also been temporality suspended under separate deals.