Belval makeover for Esch 2022

The Belval district of Esch-sur-Alzette is to get a €35.3m makeover to host events when Esch serves as European Capital of Culture in 2022.
The proposed improvements were examined by the parliamentary public works committee last Thursday as part of a finance bill which will be voted on shortly.
The work, which will be carried out by Fonds Belval, includes the creation of a footbridge linking the blast furnace to the Möllerei building, which will be converted into a large hall for the flagship “Digital Spaces” project.
The building structure will be retained, while the windows will be changed and brickwork repaired. The footbridge will also ensure the visitor circuit of the site is accessible to people with reduced mobility.
The Massenoire building will also undergo improvements, as will the foundation of blast furnace A and the production workshop. The 30-strong administrative team responsible for the Esch 2022 project is expected to be housed in a prefabricated modular building, which will be equipped with photovoltaic panels.
The headquarters, meanwhile, will be located in a yellow, wave-shaped building located close to the Raemerich roundabout.