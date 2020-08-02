Best museums for kids

OK, so kids and museums are not always the best combination, but Luxembourg has a few gems that may challenge this perception.
Butterfly garden
Take a walk with stunning giant butterflies in all the colours of the rainbow at Grevenmacher’s Päiperleksgaart. www.papillons.lu
Science museum
Kids and adults can’t help but get hooked on science and technology at this fun and interactive museum. www.science-center.lu
Rural life
Robbesscheier is an interactive, open-air museum organising fun workshops for youngsters to learn about what nature brings to our lives. www.robbesscheier.lu
Planes
Catch movies, see an impressive array of model and real aircraft, and wonder at photos of aircraft past at Mondorf-les-Bains’ Aviation Museum. www.fligermusee.lu
Battle of the Bulge
Get a feel for life in Luxembourg during WWII by perusing the impressive collections and recreations at the Museum of the Battle of the Bulge in Clervaux. www.clervaux.lu
