22.07 - 28.07 2020
Watch film on Glacis

21.07.2020

The Glacis has been transformed into a vintage drive-in and sit-down cinema featuring recent blockbusters and classic films, as well as a food village.

Best museums for kids

News Lifestyle 02.08.2020 Jess Bauldry
A child gets close to a ram at the Robbesscheier open air museum

Photo: Robbesscheier

OK, so kids and museums are not always the best combination, but Luxembourg has a few gems that may challenge this perception.

Butterfly garden

Take a walk with stunning giant butterflies in all the colours of the rainbow at Grevenmacher’s Päiperleksgaart. www.papillons.lu

Science museum

Kids and adults can’t help but get hooked on science and technology at this fun and interactive museum. www.science-center.lu

Rural life

Robbesscheier is an interactive, open-air museum organising fun workshops for youngsters to learn about what nature brings to our lives. www.robbesscheier.lu

Planes

Catch movies, see an impressive array of model and real aircraft, and wonder at photos of aircraft past at Mondorf-les-Bains’ Aviation Museum. www.fligermusee.lu

Battle of the Bulge

Get a feel for life in Luxembourg during WWII by perusing the impressive collections and recreations at the Museum of the Battle of the Bulge in Clervaux. www.clervaux.lu

This article was originally published in the 2020-2021 Delano Expat Guide.

