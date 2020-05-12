Bettel at Maison Moderne

Prime minister Xavier Bettel (DP) is pictured with Maison Moderne’s Nathalie Reuter and Julien Delpy at the company's Bonnevoie headquarters on Tuesday morning.
The prime minister was at Maison Moderne, which publishes Delano as well as Paperjam for a live in conversation with Nathalie Reuter, editorial development director at Maison Moderne. Bettel answered questions regarding the coronavirus crisis in Luxembourg, how it has affecting public health and the economy, and looked ahead to how the government’s exit strategy is being defined and implemented. He also took questions from the audience.
The full interview, with translation into English, will be available on the Delano website in the afternoon of Tuesday 12 May.