Bettel: taking all variables into account

Prime minister Xavier Bettel talked about the government’s exit strategy and how life has changed because of the coronavirus pandemic in a live chat with Maison Moderne’s Nathalie Reuter.
Seated in a makeshift studio in the lobby of Maison Moderne, just around the corner from his private home in Bonnevoie, Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel (DP) spent 45 minutes on Tuesday morning answering questions from Nathalie Reuter and viewers during a Paperjam live chat.
Reuter, who recently joined Delano publisher Maison Moderne as its director of editorial development, asked the prime minister a series of questions about the government’s public health and economic policies relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
For instance, Bettel revealed that the government is working on a tax break scheme for property owners, in order to encourage them to offer some sort of rent relief to struggling businesses. “Rent is a very significant burden on merchants,” the prime minister said. The “model” project could be presented this week or the following week.
Watch the full live chat, with an English translation voiceover, here:
Bettel acknowledged that many companies or independents were not been able to benefit from the first phase of direct financial aid and repayable loans aimed at assisting the economy. “So, the government adapted its model,” he said. “When we first helped, I think that more than half of all companies fell through the cracks. The second time we were at 10 or 15%.” More help is being planned, though Bettel said that he would not reveal anything until they have been officially announced.
As for the next phase of deconfinement, the prime minister said that the government’s strategy will always be based on different criteria, including the number of patients in intensive care and the rate of reproduction of the virus. “Several variables have to be considered. And sometimes you have to take a political risk--any opening is linked to a risk.”
He also acknowledged that it is not just physical health that has been affected by the pandemic. “There has been other collateral damage in society that cannot be ignored,” Bettel said, citing domestic violence, problems with childcare, people left alone without being able to see family or those who felt useless to society. “So, there are psychological, social and economic aspect” to consider as well as public health when developing an exit strategy. “We have to find the right balance.”
But the prime minister also reiterated his pride in the people of the grand duchy, for “showing real solidarity in difficult circumstances”.
To conclude, Reuter asked what hashtag Bettel would like to see replace the #bleiftdoheem (stay at home) slogan that has so far been the key word of the confinement phase. “Well, right now, #bleiftvirsichteg (remain vigilant)…and I hope that in a few months we can switch to #bleiftgesond (stay healthy)”.