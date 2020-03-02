Bettembourg inaugurates shopping park

Bettembourg inaugurated its new shopping park on Friday, welcoming a new store to Luxembourg among its 14 shops.
Located close to the A3 motorway, the Bettembourg Shopping Park is on the site of Hifi International’s former headquarters, warehouse and shop on route de Luxembourg.
It offers some 13,000 msq of shopping space and a vast car park which will eventually have capacity or 264 vehicles. The park is thought to have generated up to 80 jobs.
Among the attractions is Zeb, a Belgian chain store selling branded clothing, for which Bettembourg is its first foray into the grand duchy.
Other stores or businesses include Action, Ava, Basic-Fit, Bil, Fischer, Casa, Fressnapf, Heytens, Luxus, Maxi Toys, Pronti, Proxy Delhaize and Hifi International.