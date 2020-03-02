10 things to do this week

25.02 - 03.03 2020
1

Win March Delano Live passes

12.03.2020

The next Delano Live, now on 17 March, tackles the thorny topic of data protection and online privacy. We have passes to give away to this invite-only event.

Bettembourg inaugurates shopping park

News Business 02.03.2020 Delano staff
Artists' impression shows the new Bettembourg Shopping Park which opened on 28 February 2020. Photo: Shopping Park Bettembourg

Artists' impression shows the new Bettembourg Shopping Park which opened on 28 February 2020. Photo: Shopping Park Bettembourg

Bettembourg inaugurated its new shopping park on Friday, welcoming a new store to Luxembourg among its 14 shops.

Located close to the A3 motorway, the Bettembourg Shopping Park is on the site of Hifi International’s former headquarters, warehouse and shop on route de Luxembourg.

It offers some 13,000 msq of shopping space and a vast car park which will eventually have capacity or 264 vehicles. The park is thought to have generated up to 80 jobs.

Among the attractions is Zeb, a Belgian chain store selling branded clothing, for which Bettembourg is its first foray into the grand duchy.

Other stores or businesses include Action, Ava, Basic-Fit, Bil, Fischer, Casa, Fressnapf, Heytens, Luxus, Maxi Toys, Pronti, Proxy Delhaize and Hifi International.

Hifi International Ava Fressnapf BIL Heytens Casa Basic-Fit Luxus Maxi Toys Pronti Delhaize Action Fischer Bettembourg Shopping Park shopping Bettembourg luxembourg