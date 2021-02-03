Bezos to step down as CEO; Navalny sentenced to jail time

Captain Sir Tom Moore dies, Becker defends royals, Sputnik V vaccine effective, SpaceX prototype explodes, trouble at Northern Ireland ports, and Ritter Sport’s chocolate dilemma. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Bezos to hand reins to Jassy
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced that he will step down as CEO later this year and hand over the reins of the company to Andy Jassy, who has led Amazon’s Web Services cloud team since its inception. The move, planned for the third quarter of 2021, will see Bezos transition to the executive chair of the Amazon board, where he says he intends to focus his energy “on new products and early initiatives.” He will also take more time to pursue what he says are his “other passions”, such as the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin and newspaper The Washington Post. Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookshop in 1994 and, according to CNBC, has amassed a fortune worth $196.2bn, according to Forbes. Amazon now employs 1.3 million people globally and in the last quarter of 2020 earned revenue of $125.56 billion. The FT and The Washington Post have more, while Vanity Fair has a rather cheekier take on the news.
Alexei Navalny sentenced
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will spend two years and eight months in a prison colony after a ruling by a court in Russia on Tuesday. The sentence was actually for three and a half years, but Navalny had already spent 10 months under house arrest. The court went so far as to rule that Navalny had violated probation terms from a 2014 case while he was in Germany recovering from being poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok. Navalny’s lawyers says they plan to appeal to the European court of human rights. Cited in The Guardian, Boris Johnson said the ruling was “pure cowardice” and that it did not meet “the most basic standards of justice”. Reuters reports that secretary of state Antony Blinken said the United States was “deeply concerned” by the sentence and called for the release of Navalny and the hundreds held following protests in his support. More than 1,400 more people were detained at protests following Tuesday’s ruling. CNN, the BBC and The Independent have details.
Captain Sir Tom Moore dies
Captain Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year old veteran who raised almost £33 million for the UK’s National Health Service charities by walking laps of his garden, has died after falling ill with coronavirus. Moore, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II last summer, had been admitted to hospital on Sunday. He became a national icon, and shot to international fame, for his walking efforts during the first lockdown. Tributes poured in and flags were flying at half mast over many public buildings in Britain. The BBC has a report and The Telegraph has a photo gallery of Moore’s life.
Luxembourg covid update
Two more people have died in the grand duchy after testing positive for Sars-CoV-2, bringing the number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 586. Tuesday’s figures from the health ministry, reporting on the previous 24 hours, show that a further 190 individuals tested positive for the coronavirus and 68 people were being treated in hospital, including 13 in intensive care. Another 586 people received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccination and 225 received the second jab on Monday. Delano has rolling coverage.
Norbert Becker says royals not among richest
In a frank interview with Maison Moderne’s Nathalie Reuter, published by Delano on Tuesday, president of the Fondation du Grand-Duc et de la Grande-Duchesse Norbert Becker said that Luxembourg’s royal family was not among the top three richest. Becker also spoke about the reform of the grand ducal household, the accusations of violence against the grand duchess and the monarchy’s international influence.
Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective
Data published by the Lancet suggests that the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective against symptomatic covid. Sputnik V had been criticised for what one commentator in the Lancet called “unseemly haste, corner cutting, and an absence of transparency”. But The Guardian says the results from trials with 20,000 participants “means another vaccine can now join the fight to reduce the incidence of covid-19.” Deutsche Welle cites Angela Merkel saying that “every vaccine is welcome in the European Union”.
SpaceX Starship explodes on landing
A Starship SN9 prototype of SpaceX’s Starship rocket suffered a thruster failure and exploded during a landing attempt in Texas on Tuesday. The same fate befell its Starship SN8 predecessor in a high-altitude test launch in December. The rocket is being developed to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions. Reuters has more.
Trouble at docks
The Irish Times reports that staff at ports in Northern Ireland who have been carrying out post-Brexit checks have been subject to threats. The police say a threat has caused “real concern”, but that there was no evidence of paramilitary involvement. Nevertheless, the European Commission told its officials at the ports not to go to work on Tuesday.
Apiarist struggles to get baby bees to UK
Meanwhile, a beekeeper from Kent in England who is trying to import some 15 million baby Italian bees claims that post-Brexit laws mean they cannot be brought into the country. He has tried to circumvent the new regulations by importing them via Northern Ireland, but, according to The Guardian, he was told they may be seized and burned if he attempts that move.
Dolly Parton turned down honour
Singer and philanthropist Dolly Parton says she was twice offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the Trump administration and turned down the award both times. One time her husband was ill and the second time she couldn’t travel because of covid restrictions, Parton told the Today show. Now she is hesitant to accept the honour, should Joe Biden offer it, for fear it would be seen as being political. NPR has a report.
Ritter Sport’s no sugar bar not chocolate, say Germans
Iconic chocolate maker Ritter Sport has come up against German bureaucracy as it launches a limited edition 100% cocoa, sugar-free Cacao y Nada bar. Germany’s Kakao-Verordnung (cocoa regulations) says that chocolate must contain cocoa mass, cocoa powder, cocoa butter and sugar. The Guardian has more.
