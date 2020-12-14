Bib Gourmand reveals restaurant recommendations

15 Luxembourg eateries have been included in the 2021 edition of the Bib Gourmand guide of affordable restaurants in Belgium and the grand duchy.
The Bib Gourmand is an offshoot of the famous Guide Michelin, but a three-course meal at the restaurants included can cost a maximum of €39.
There was a newcomer to the list this year, Bistronome in Strassen, with the other 14 entries having convinced the judges again. None of the restaurants chosen last year lost their listing.
The line-up of Bib Gourmand picks includes:
- Dahm (Erpeldange)
- Bonifas (Nospelt)
- Brimer (Grundhof)
- L'Atelier du Windsor (Luxembourg City)
- Kamakura (Luxembourg City)
- Two 6 Two (Strassen)
- Bistronome (Strassen)
- La Bergamote (Luxembourg City)
- La Cantine du Châtelet (Luxembourg City)
- Brasserie des Jardins (Luxembourg City)
- Joël Schaeffer (Mertert)
- Parc Le'h (Dudelange)
- Les Timandines (Troisvierges)
- L'Ecuelle (Wilwerdange)
- K Restaurant (Huldange)
“Our teams were impressed with the perseverance, tenacity and talent that the chefs from Belgium and Luxembourg never ceased to show,” Werner Loes of the Benelux selection committee said in a statement. “Chefs are creators of happiness,” he said. “A role which we all want them to be able to fully fulfil in 2021.”
While restaurants are closed because of the pandemic, several of the Bib Gourmand highlights currently offer takeaway dishes, and there’s always next year to look forward to.