Biden backed by ex-rivals, SES outlook, Welch dies

US presidential race narrows
Amy Klobuchar, a US senator, has ended her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Both Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg--the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who ended his campaign on Sunday--endorsed the former vice president Joe Biden. Biden still faces Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, also US senators, and Michael Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City. Fourteen states hold primary elections today. Sources: BBC, CNBC, Deutsche Welle, The Guardian, NPR, New York Times and Reuters.
Netanyahu claims election victory
Exit polls suggest that Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party will be the largest party following Israeli elections, but Likud and its allies will fall short of a majority in parliament. Sources: BBC, Deutsche Welle, Financial Times, France 24, The Guardian, Haaretz and Reuters.
SES cuts 2020 outlook
Luxembourg satellite operator SES tapered its revenue and profit projections, and said it could separate its growing networks business. Sources: Delano, Reuters and Spacenews.
Bank to end Artic oil exploration funding
Wells Fargo became the third big US bank to say it would stop financing Arctic oil projects. Sources: Alaska Public Media, Associated Press and Seeking Alpha.
Alphabet’s Waymo gets first external funding
Waymo, the autonomous vehicle unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc, raised $2.25bn from private equity, venture capital and automotive sector investors. Sources: Associated Press, Bloomberg, CNBC, Financial Times and Venture Beat.
Post-Brexit US trade deal would add modest growth
The British government’s proposed free trade deal with the US would only boost the UK economy by 0.07%-0.16% over 15 years. Sources: BBC, CNN, Financial Times, The Guardian and Reuters.
Covid-19 dampening markets
Initial public offerings: Warner Music and the shoe brand Cole Haan reportedly delayed their IPOs due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. Sources: Reuters and Yahoo Finance. Debt sale: Micro Focus, a British software company, postponed a $1.4bn refinancing deal. Sources: Alliance News, CityAM and Financial Times. Economy: The OECD reduced its global growth forecast for 2020 from 2.9% to 2.4% and warned the coronavirus epidemic could cut it even further, to 1.5%. Sources: AFP, Financial Times and The Guardian.
China threatened by locusts
As if China doesn’t have enough to worry about with the coronavirus outbreak, it faces a potential invasion of locusts from neighbouring India and Pakistan. Sources: Newsweek, Reuters and South China Morning Post.
Former GE chief Welch dead
Jack Welch, CEO of General Electric between 1981 and 2001, a period GE’s market value grew from $12bn to $410bn, has died. He was 84. Sources: CNBC, CNN, Financial Times, Reuters and Washington Post.
Agenda
Tuesday 3 March, 8pm: Get techie at the Level2 Hackerspace weekly open house in Bonnevoie. Thursday 5 March at high noon: The Green Light investment summit for investments in the legal cannabis and hemp sectors at House 17. Thursday 5 March, 6:30pm: An update on the SpacesResources.lu initiative at the Luxembourg House of Financial Technology. Thursday 5 March, 4pm-8pm: Amcham and PWC host an international women’s day event on innovation and creativity in Cloche d’Or. Thursday 5 March, 7pm: The British embassy is hosting a citizens rights information session at St George’s International School. Tuesday 17-Wednesday 18 March: Key asset management trends analysed during ALFI conference at Luxexpo. Tuesday 17 March, 6:30pm: Delano Live event on online privacy (deadline to win free tickets: Thursday 12 March, 12noon).
