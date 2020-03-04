Biden on the up; Fed rates down

Coronavirus updates, EU’s Greek border aid, Netanyahu seeks allies, Facebook’s Libra overhaul, and FC Saarbrücken make history. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Super Tuesday is just the ticket for Biden
Former vice-president Joe Biden could claim victory in the majority of the 14 states that were voting in the Democratic primary race on so-called Super Tuesday. Biden was projected to win the southern states of Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee. He also polled first in Oklahoma, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Early leader in the race Bernie Sanders was claiming victory in his home state of Vermont and also won Colorado and California. Texas and Maine were reporting the two neck and neck. Reuters, the BBC, The New York Times, and The Guardian all have live updates.
Fed reacts to ease Coronavirus impact
Amid increasing unease over the economic effects from the spread of Coronavirus the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, CNBC reports. The surprise move followed criticism from president Donald Trump, says Politico. Stephen Pope for Forbes asks whether the European Central Bank will follow suit.
Coronavirus: protective equipment shortage
The number of global cases of Coronavirus has reached at least 91,700, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization. 3,100 have died as a result. The WHO has warned of a global shortage and “price gouging” for protective equipment, Reuters reports. The World Bank has approved $12 billion in emergency financing to help poor nations handle health care and the economic fallout. The death toll in Washington state rose to 9, while in Italy 79 people have now died. Australia has seen panic buying of toilet paper. But the IOC says the summer Olympics in Japan will go ahead as planned. The Guardian, CNBC, Aljazeera and Live Science provide comprehensive live updates.
EU helps out Greece
The European Union has pledged €700 million in aid to Greece as the country tries to prevent thousands of migrants from crossing its border with Turkey, Euronews, The Guardian, Deutsche Welle and the BBC report. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that she stood by the country, which was acting as a shield. “I thank Greece for being our European ‘aspida’,” she said. A European intervention force is to be deployed in the area to help the Greek authorities.
Netanyahu looks to form government
Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday was seeking MPs willing to form a government with his Likud party after what CNN’s Aaron David Miller has called “perhaps one of his greatest victories”. The Jerusalem Post looks at the possible defectors who could join Netanyahu. But The Times of Israel reports that The Movement for Quality Government has filed a petition with the High Court to block Netanyahu from forming a government because he faces a trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
Facebook rethinks Libra
Facebook and the Libra Association are considering redesigning their cryptocurrency project amid regulatory pressure, the BBC and Reuters report. The tech giant remains fully committed to the project, The Verge reports. And Bloomberg cites one person familiar with the overhaul who says the dream of a single global coin isn’t dead.
Tennessee tornado leaves 24 dead
At least 24 people were killed when tornados hit central Tennessee on Tuesday. Many of the deaths and most of the damage was in Nashville, NPR, The Tennessean, and NBC report.
Brazil dam expansion blocked
Prosecutors in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil are seeking to block the planned expansion of mining company Anglo American’s Minas-Rio dam facility, Reuters reports. The move follows a fatal disaster last year.
US tightens technology sharing ban
In an exclusive, Reuters says that it has seen documents showing that CloudMinds, a startup backed by SoftBank, has been blocked from sharing technology with its China business. The US commerce department requires companies to apply for license to export to China. “CloudMinds could not even export office furniture or iPhones from the U.S. to China at this time without a licence,” a lawyer told Reuters.
Football: Saarbrücken makes history
FC Saarbrücken, currently topping the table of the Regionalliga Südwest league, became the first “fourth-division” side to reach the semi-finals of Germany’s DFB Pokal cup competition. On Tuesday evening, playing at home (just over an hour southwest of Luxembourg), Saarbrücken beat first division Düsseldorf 7-6 on penalties, with goalkeeper Daniel Batz saving five spot kicks, including one in normal time. The Guardian has a match report and Fankurve has video of the last penalty save.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts