Biden gets to work

The inauguration and first day at the office for US president Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris dominated world news on Wednesday. It also dominates our breakfast briefing.
Biden signs flurry of executive orders on first day
Just hours after being inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden set to work. In the Oval Office, Biden signed 15 executive actions that he said would “help change the course of the COVID crisis… combat climate change… and advance racial equity and support other underserved communities.” Many of the orders directly rescinded actions taken by Donald Trump. Biden has put a halt to funding for the border wall with Mexico and set the US on course to re-enter the Paris climate accord. Reuters, Politico and The Washington Post have details.
Biden pledges to be a president for all
Joe Biden’s inauguration address was hailed as an “inspirational rallying call to a sickened and divided nation” by CNN, noted for its record use of the word “democracy” by CNBC, and for the “powerful moment” when he called for silence to honour the 400,000 Americans who have died from covid-19 by the San Francisco Chronicle. Biden called for unity and said: “my whole soul is in this: bringing America together.” The Guardian has the full speech and NPR has an annotated version with comments from fact-checkers.
Harris makes history
Kamala Harris shattered numerous glass ceilings when she was sworn in as the first female, Black, and South Asian American vice president in the United States. In a neat touch, US Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, who faced down a mob of insurrectionists during the 6 January attack, accompanied Harris to the inauguration in his new role as acting deputy Senate sergeant-at-arms, The Washington Post reports. CNN even has a video of Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff sharing a moment with her predecessor Mike Pence and his wife Karen. Business Insider has a nice take on what Harris’s new role means to the country.
Poet shines at star-studded ceremony
Many commentators have hailed 22-year old poet Amanda Gorman’s performance as the highlight of the inauguration ceremony. That takes some doing when up against Lady Gaga singing the national anthem (as seen here in a report from CBC) or Jennifer Lopez performing Woody Guthrie’s ‘This Land Is Your Land’ (watch the PBS YouTube video). The Guardian called Gorman’s performance a “tour-de-force”, Slate said her voice was “perhaps the most poignant symbol” of the ceremony for millions of Americans, and CNN said the “stirring” poem “bridged the violence of January 6 with the anguish felt by so many Americans of color but described the country as ready to begin anew...” The Guardian has a video and a transcript of the poem.
Trump left note
Donald Trump did indeed leave a note for Joe Biden in the Oval office--a tradition dating back to Ronald Reagan’s handover to George H. W. Bush. CNN reports that Biden said that the letter was “very generous” but that he would not yet reveal its contents because it was private. “I will not talk about it until I talk to him [Trump]”. Of course several commentators, including Alexandra Petri at The Washington Post have “imagined” what the letter could have contained, and The Huffington Post has collected a number of witty Twitter thoughts on its contents.
Trump issues last-day pardons
Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon, rapper Lil Wayne, and former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick were the most high-profile among a slew of 73 pardons issued by the outgoing president on his final half day in office. A further 70 individuals had sentences commuted. CNN and the BBC have details.
Luxembourg covid update
229 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the grand duchy on Tuesday, a further two people died after testing positive for Sars-CoV-2 and 348 people received a second vaccine dose and 377 their first dose. More, including figures from neighbouring countries, in Delano’s rolling coverage.
Luxembourg unemployment “stable”
Unemployment in the grand duchy stabilised at 6.4% at the end of December after peaking at 7% in May. However, the number of available resident jobseekers stood at 19,918, an increase of 20.5% compared to the same period in 2019. Delano has more details.
Wall Street high
U.S. stocks closed at record highs on Wednesday as Joe Biden was sworn in. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.83% to 31,188.38, the S&P 500 gained 52.94 points and the Nasdaq Composite added 260.07 points. Shares in Netflix surged 16.85% after it reported it would no longer need to borrow billions of dollars to finance original content. Reuters and CNBC have details.
Border wall seesaw wins top design prize
A seesaw installation titled Teeter Totter Wall at the US-Mexico border has been named the 2020 Beazley Design of the Year by London's Design Museum. The three pink seesaws straddle the border fence and allowed children (and adults) from both sides to play with one another. It was designed by California-based architects Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello along with Colectivo Chopeke. The Art Newspaper and The Guardian report.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts