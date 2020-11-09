Biden's priorities, calls for EIB reform & Trump EU trademark revoked

US president-elect sets out to reverse predecessor's policies, EIB in cross-hairs of NGO consortium and business slowdown. Delano’s breakfast briefing for Monday.
US president elect sets out priorities
Joe Biden is expected to launch a coronavirus task force on Monday, just days after he was declared the US presidential election winner on Saturday. The Democrat president elect is also reportedly preparing a series of executive orders to reverse some of his predecessor’s policies, such as vowing to re-enter the Paris climate accord and reversing the process of leaving the World Health Organization. Trump has given no indication he plans to concede. In this analysis of the president elect, Politico examines whether Biden can be a “great president”. Bloomberg, Reuters, FT, The Guardian.
Here's what experts in Luxembourg were saying before Biden was declared winner. And see how world leaders responded to the news via Twitter on our US elections rolling coverage page.
NGOs accuse EIB
A report by a group of NGOs claims that the European Investment Bank used taxpayer cash to support projects linked to human rights abuses. Counter Balance and the CEE Bankwatch Network led the report which accuses the Luxembourg-based institution of failing to properly assess the impact of its funding and called for fundamental reforms. The Guardian
Delphi long-term presence questioned
Luxembourg union OGBL has raised concerns about the long-term future of Delphi technologies in Luxembourg after it was taken over by American automobile tech manufacturer BorgWarner in October. Only the electronics and electrification branch will remain in Bascharage, according to Paperjam. Economy minister Franz Fayot (LSAP) said in October the government would support the new owner to develop its activities in the grand duchy.
Lux business activity slowing
Over half of companies recently surveyed by Luxembourg’s chamber of commerce reported a decrease in activity over the last six months and over a third thought that the situation will not improve during the first half of 2021. The business survey found that the most impacted sectors were hospitality, transport, trade and construction. The cost of labour was cited as the key challenge for businesses to develop. Delano.
Luxembourg bankruptcies stable
A total 132 businesses were declared bankrupt by courts in Luxembourg in October, bringing the total to 988, compared to 1,047 over the same period in 2019. Among the most-represented sectors were retail and construction companies, 169 and 98 bankruptcies respectively. Delano.
EU Trump trademark revoked
The Trump family business has lost EU trademarks on its Trump Home brand and a coat of arms after a Luxembourg-based company took legal action. The Trump Home furniture brand trademark was revoked by the EU’s Intellectual Property Office after it deemed it had not been put to genuine use for the goods or services for which it was registered. Delano.
Last leg of EU trade deal
British prime minister Boris Johnson suggested his country’s trade deal with the European Union was closer to completion after saying on Sunday that “The broad outlines are pretty clear”. The deal, which must be agreed by mid-November, has snagged on the subjects of fisheries and a level playing field. At the weekend, there were fears among pro-EU Tories and diplomats that a no-deal could put the special relationship between the UK and US at risk, given president elect Joe Biden’s opposition to Brexit and support for EU integration and the Good Friday Agreement. The Guardian, Reuters
France digs in heels
French prime minister Jean Castex said on Saturday that his country would “relentlessly” fight the enemy of radical Islamism”, when he paid tribute to three people killed in the October terror attack in Nice. His words came after president Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a re-think of Europe’s open-border Schengen area and more robust protection of the zone’s external borders. Euronews, Euractiv
Console wars
Sony and Microsoft are locked in a battle for the top spot in the pandemic-driven boom for video games, releasing new consoles during the same week. Sony’s PlayStation 5, which goes on sale in core markets on Thursday, and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S, which hits stores on Tuesday, appear to be in pole position, according to Reuters.
Samsung’s expected early launch
Phone manufacturer Samsung is rumoured to launch its flagship Galaxy S smartphone a month earlier than expected. Citing three sources familiar to the matter, Reuters reported the firm would bring forward the launch to hurt Huawei and fend off competition from Apple Inc.
Coronavirus update
Luxembourg’s covid-19 death rate reached 188 on Saturday when three more people died. With 570 new positive coronavirus cases recorded out of 10,478 PCR tests performed, the country’s positive rate was 91.04 per 100,000 residents, down from 107.81 on Friday. Some 204 covid-19 patients were in hospital, of which 36 were in intensive care.
At the weekend, Germany announced that Luxembourg residents spending more than 24 hours in the country during the previous 10 days will have to register if they wish to enter Germany and remain over 24 hours.
To help facilitate contact tracing, the Luxembourg government published forms online for people who test positive for coronavirus or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.
On Monday morning, global cases reached 50.3 million while covid-19 deaths stood at 1.25 million.
RIP Alex Trebek
Longtime host of Jeopardy! Alex Trebek died of cancer on Sunday aged 80. Trebek hosted the American TV quiz show for 37 years. The show’s producers told the New York Times that episodes of the show he hosted would air through to 25 December. They had made no plans for a replacement.
Agenda
Parliament will hold two public sessions this week, the schedule for which will be decided on Monday at 10:30am.
This week, discussions will centre around the 2021 budget, while other parliamentary working groups will examine cultural heritage preservation measures, Luxair’s financial situation, new petitions and the third stage of the constitutional reform.
The ISL virtual learning loft will host a virtual conversation with women leaders in IT in international schools on 11 November.
Renaud Le Squeren of the DSM law firm speaks on smart contracts during the “Virtualization of assets and contracts: you token to me?” legal workshop hosted by the Paperjam Club on 12 November.
Would-be students can assess their study options at the two-day student fair, which this year is hosted online from 12-13 November.
Kazakhstan will be the focus of the Luxembourg chamber of commerce’s virtual “Go International” morning event 13 November.
Today's breakfast briefing was written by Jess Bauldry