Big 4 KPMG announces new management team

KPMG has named the 7 executive committee members who will join David Capocci in leading the Luxembourg advisory firm this autumn.
Capocci was appointed the consultancy’s new managing director in March. His mandate will begin on 1 October 2020 and will run for 4 years.
KPMG said on Tuesday that the management team would comprise:
- Ravi Beegun will be chief innovation officer; he is currently the firm’s head of asset management
- Petra Schreiner will be head of audit; she is currently an asset management and insurance partner
- Yves Courtois as head of advisory; he currently leads the firm’s deal advisory practice
- Sébastien Labbé will continue as head of tax
- Fabrice Leonardi will continue as chief operating officer
- Stanislas Chambourdon will be head of sales & markets; he currently leads the company’s banking and insurance business
- Stephen Nye will be head of quality and risk management; he currently is the risk management and ethics & independence partner
Capocci stated in the announcement:
“By selecting the leadership team now, we can work closely with the current leadership team to ensure a smooth transition during the difficult days ahead and enable us to be ready and fully operational on day one.”
The company’s website said it had 1,812 employees as of 1 October.
Stephen Nye has been named head of quality and risk management at KPMG in Luxembourg. Photo credit: KPMG Luxembourg