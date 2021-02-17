Big freeze in the USA; Aung San Suu Kyi on trial

SuperDrecksKëscht allegations, EU and US vaccine strategies, NI protocol de-escalation, astronaut recruitment, Dutch curfew ruling and pineapple on pizza debate. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Deep freeze across southern States
At least 21 people have died in Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky and Missouri and millions of Texans were left without power as a historic winter storm intensified in the southern States. An unprecedented 73% of the mainland US was covered by snow on Tuesday. The storm, which is not expected to abate until the weekend, has also affected coronavirus vaccine supplies and halted operations at several inoculation centres. More than four million homes and businesses were without power in Texas on Tuesday as temperatures plummeted. There was criticism of Texas’s stand-alone electricity grid, which is not subject to federal oversight and is largely dependent on its own resources, says The Washington Post and Reuters. President Joe Biden has offered emergency resources for the affected states. CNN and The New York Times have more coverage and Reuters has photos.
Conspiracy theories blame Biden for storm
To illustrate just how far some conspiracy theories can go, one Facebook user has blamed Joe Biden for what they called “an attack on Texas by altering the jet stream, seeding the clouds, and ultimately causing the storm”. Nonpartisan fact-checking website Politifact rated the story “Pants on Fire!”.
Aung San Suu Kyi trial begins day early
The UN special rapporteur for Myanmar, Tom Andrews, has said he understands a “secretive trial” of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi had already begun on Tuesday, a day earlier than expected. Aung San Suu Kyi’s lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, was not informed of the video link court appearance. He told The New York Times that the trial could last between six months and a year. Monitoring group NetBlocks said that Myanmar was subject to an internet blackout for the third night running, according to The Guardian.
Ministry responds to SDK allegations
Environment minister Carole Dieschbourg has said that her ministry is unaware of any irregularities in the way that the company behind the SuperDrecksKëscht recycling service carries out its mission. Criticism of the €97 million 11-year contract the state signed with private company Oeko-Service Luxembourg SA in 2018 had emerged in an article by Reporter.lu. The minister said that the contract provides for the delivery of a set of very precise services, which are precisely billed, and was awarded following the rules of a European public contract, according to Paperjam. More in Delano later today.
Ryan defends EU vaccine strategy
John Ryan, director of the European Commission’s public health directorate based in Luxembourg, has said that the decision to negotiate contracts with coronavirus vaccine manufacturers on behalf of all 27 member states was a show of solidarity. “Most member states would no doubt have experienced a shortage” if they had been forced to go it alone, Ryan said in an interview with our colleague Pierre Pailler published by Delano and Paperjam on Tuesday.
Biden pledges vaccines for all by end July
US president Joe Biden said on Tuesday that every American who wants a coronavirus vaccine will have access to one by the end of July. Biden was speaking at a televised town hall event on CNN. The president said that he wanted schools to reopen quickly and has told state authorities that teachers should be moved up in the hierarchy of those to be vaccinated. “By next Christmas I think we'll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today,” Biden said.
Dutch ruling could end curfew
The Netherlands is gripped in legal limbo after the government won a stay on its night time curfew by launching an appeal against a ruling that it breaches the right to free movement. The appeal means the 9pm to 4.30am curfew remains in place until Friday at least. The BBC reckons that if the ban on the curfew is upheld, it could set precedent and embolden activists elsewhere in Europe to launch their own legal cases.
EU seeks to “de-escalate” NI tensions
European commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič told Irish MPs on Tuesday that the EU was establishing a clearing house committee to assess any political problems arising from what he called the “administratively extremely challenging” Northern Ireland protocol. He also reiterated that the Commission has made a mistake in attempting to trigger Article 16 over the supply of vaccines. The Guardian and RTE have more.
ESA aims for diversity in astronaut recruitment drive
The European Space Agency is set to launch an eight-week recruitment drive from 31 March for up to 26 permanent and reserve astronauts to take part in missions to the Moon and, eventually, Mars. The ESA said it will be encouraging women and people with disabilities to apply. The Guardian and BBC have details.
Pineapple on pizza? “Gross” says White House press sec
In what is surely the most popular statement to come from a White House press secretary in many years, Jen Psaki has publicly called pineapple on pizza “gross”. Psaki was on Twitter via video answering questions the public had posed on the social media platform. She said her preferred topping was green peppers and onions, but added that “we’re here to accept everybody’s pizza views.”
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Duncan Roberts