Big future for tiny houses?

Lawyer Denis Weinquin decided to leave traditional ideas of housing behind and embark on his tiny house adventure, encouraging others to do the same.
After playing with the idea of investing in his first home for a while, and suddenly faced with an unusual amount of free time due to lockdown, Weinquin began researching alternative eco-friendly forms of housing, which was precisely when he stumbled upon the tiny house concept.
“I told myself ‘Just go for it’,” he recounts, and ever since, his 25m2 second-hand house on wheels has become his personal minimalist haven. “You are a lot more independent and free and you don’t have to worry about depth, ” the young lawyer says.
With the highest housing costs in the EU, the lack of affordable living space has become a topic of growing importance across the grand duchy.
In response, Weinquin says that he is noticing a growing interest in alternative housing forms, mainly because the tiny house offers an affordable yet comfortable solution for those that may not be able to afford anything else or those who don’t need a big living space and instead seek a more minimalist lifestyle. And indeed, the trend is growing, with Luxembourg even having its own tiny house community now, of which Weinquin is part.
“In my opinion, it is clearly becoming more popular in the upcoming year,” he says. “Nevertheless, I want to be realistic because although there is a rethinking happening and people are becoming more interested and open towards the idea of a reduced living space, many will be held back by the amounts of paperwork and the administrative battle currently still in place”, as the legislative situation surrounding tiny houses is still somewhat unclear in the grand duchy.
However, Weinquin remains optimistic, hoping that more and more people will pluck up the courage to go tiny in 2021.