BIL partners up with Candriam for ESG criteria

To better understand sustainable investment and respond to new European rules in terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, lender BIL has called on the expertise of asset manager Candriam, well established in Luxembourg.
It has become a European requirement in the investment world. Financial actors, who have an important role to play in the development of sustainable finance, must integrate ESG factors into their analysis and present them clearly to their clients. A major challenge that requires expertise.
Rather than acting alone, BIL has therefore decided to partner with Candriam, a European asset manager. Already present in Luxembourg, Candriam has developed recognised expertise in sustainable investment and was one of the first signatories of the United Nations Charter for Responsible Investment.
Candriam will provide training and advice to BIL on ESG investments and provide access to its proprietary data. A partnership that will allow BIL to better measure the environmental or social character of the investments it offers.
"We felt it was essential to collaborate with a partner like Candriam, whose core business is based on the combination of fundamental analysis with ESG data exploitation," explains Alessandra Simonelli, head of sustainable development at BIL.
Candriam has a dedicated ESG research team that examines companies' ESG performance, either in absolute terms or relative to their peers in each sector, focusing on the ESG factors considered most important.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.