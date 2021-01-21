A bill to strengthen radio 100,7

Prime minister and minister for communications and media, Xavier Bettel (DP), on Wednesday, introduced a bill to transform radio 100,7 "the public institution with socio-cultural purposes" into "public service media 100,7."
Created by the law of 27 July 1991 and broadcasting since 1993, 100,7 public radio has been waiting for a facelift for some time now. The revamp was already announced in the 2018-2023 coalition agreement stating:
"A reflection on the role and missions of socio-cultural radio in the current Luxembourg audiovisual landscape will be undertaken with a view to adapting, after a parliamentary debate following a consultation of stakeholders as well as national and international experts, the missions, the legal framework and the governance of the public institution of socio-cultural broadcasting in accordance with international standards in this field, while taking into account the specificities and the particular needs of our country."
And the project seems to be taking shape with the introduction of the bill by Bettel on Wednesday.
The public institution with a socio-cultural purpose, 100,7 will become "public service media 100,7." A revamp that goes far beyond just a change of names. In fact, after more than a quarter of a century, it is time to adapt Luxembourg public service radio to the realities of our time.
The new framework will also have to anchor the future public service media 100,7 "in a law that ensures its continuity and specifies its missions, modernizes its governance and sustains its funding." With the aim of "enabling radio to perform at best the vital functions that a contemporary public service media provides for citizen life," which the government defines as "objective, independent, pluralistic media coverage, promoting democratic values, in particular respect for human rights, acting as a lever for artistic creation, entertaining without ignoring the need for excellence."
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.