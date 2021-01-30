Boost your home cooking: 5 tips

Tired of cooking? Here are five tools that can help you upgrade meals.
Bamboo steamer
Available at most Asian grocery stores, steamers are a great way to cook low-fat or fat-free veg, meats and more. Simply use a wok or pan to hold shallow liquid, which can be infused with spices or stock--get creative. Try placing chicken breasts inside foil packages and sprinkle with salt, pepper and some sake for about 20 minutes in the steamer--this is an easy way to have some protein to add to salads throughout the week. Or layer vegetables in the steamer so the flavours infuse together.
Glassware jars
Infuse your own oils or vinegars, or try your hand at making pickles and preserves. While some recipes for the latter require heating ingredients in advance, others simply require the appropriate quantities of salt and water on top of veggies, for example, so you can enjoy goodies from your garden year round.
Pressure cooker
Pressure cookers, like an Instant Pot, can be a godsend for families wanting a good meal without all the fuss. Cooking times for roasts, which can take several hours, can be reduced to 30-60 minutes. For some recipes, meat can even be added straight from the freezer. Pressure cookers are also a great way to make perfectly steamed rice in about 10 minutes.
Handheld blender
Transform a simple vegetable soup into a gorgeously smooth velouté with this useful tool.
Food processor
A quick way to make pestos, spreads, or simply shred potatoes for some winter Gromperekichelcher! Some brands sell them in a combo with a blender, plus attachments which can replace mandolins, even juicers.
An alternate version of this story appeared in the Delano February 2021 print edition.