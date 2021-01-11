Bourglinster chef receives first Michelin green star

Chef René Mathieu of the Distillerie at Bourglinster castle has added another accolade to his resume, receiving a Michelin green star on Monday.
La Distillerie last year was named Best Vegetables Restaurant in the World by green restaurants guide We’re Smart and received 18 out of 20 possible points and three chef’s hats in the Gault&Millau ranking.
It is now the first restaurant in Luxembourg to boast a Michelin green star, launched by the guide in 2020 to reward excellence in sustainable gastronomy. The star is shaped like a four-leaf clover.
Mathieu already held a regular Michelin star for his vegetarian cuisine.
The guide awarded no other stars to Luxembourg restaurants in its new edition. Ma langue sourit in Oetrange remains the only two-star eatery in the country. One-star restaurants include Lea Linster in Frisange, Luxembourg City fine dining destinations Clairefontaine, La Cristallerie, Les Jardins d’Anaïs and Mosconi, as well as Fani (Roeser) and Guillou Campagne (Schouweiler).