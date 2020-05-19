Boxes of masks collected in a week

Almost half of the surgical masks reserved for cross-border workers were collected during the first week of distribution, the government confirmed in a press release on Tuesday.
The army distributed 90,000 out of the total 205,000 boxes of 50 masks from 11-17 May. Distribution will continued in a phased manner until 24 May.
On 21 May, a public holiday, people will be able to collect their masks on presentation of a voucher, from 9am to 5pm at just two sites: Esch-Belval, parking Square Mile, Boulevard du Jazz, L-4370 Esch/Alzette and Luxembourg Airport car park E, rue de Trèves, L-2632 Findel.
On 22 May, from 7am to 7pm, collections can be made at the following sites. The opening times will be amended to 9am-5pm for 23-24 May.
- Bettembourg, parking Parc Merveilleux, route de Mondorf, L-3260 Bettembourg
- Echternach, parking eLake Festival, CR 378, L-6412 Echternach
- Esch-Belval, parking Square Mile, boulevard du Jazz, L-4370 Esch/Alzette
- Frisange, Park & Ride, chaussée Robert Schumann, L-5754 Frisange
- Luxembourg, Airport parking E, rue de Trèves, L-2632 Findel
- Mertert, Park & Ride Wasserbillig/Mesenich, L-6617 Mertert
- Steinfort, Park & Ride, Collart Street, L-8414 Steinfort
- Troisvierges, station, Staedtgen Street, L-9906 Troisvierges
From 25-29 May, people will only be allowed collect the masks from the Findel airport and Esch-Belval sites. In the event a cross-border worker has not received their letter/voucher by 24 May 2020, they can present themselves at one of the two sites (Findel or Esch-Belval) with an identity document and social security card.