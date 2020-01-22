Brasserie Guillaume reopening for June

Popular Luxembourg restaurant Brasserie Guillaume is expected to reopen for June 2020 following a fire in May 2019.
According to our colleagues at sister magazine Paperjam, the eatery in Place Guillaume had initially announced a reopening for the start of 2020.
The June reopening was put forward by the City authority during the Wednesday City Breakfast press briefing.
Paperjam cited the reastaurant’s owner, Sébastien Sarra, as saying he was waiting on the City, which owns the building and is carrying out the work. “We could reopen completely. We’ve been ready since last November. But, until the city finishes the work, the inspectors can't get through and we have to wait,” he was quoted as saying.
In the meantime, the group is reportedly focusing on its other projects, notably the L’Altra Osteria, in Bonnevoie, and wine bar Le Pas Sage, in the city centre.
