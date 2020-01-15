Brasserie Nationale announces €4.3m investment

Luxembourg brewery Brasserie Nationale announced on Wednesday it had invested around €4.3m on its Bascharage site, including the installation of new bottling and washing machines expected to reduce energy consumption.
The company states the new bottle washer, with a 30,000 bottles/hour capacity, makes it possible to use less detergent and wash at lower temperatures, thereby making rinsing more effective.
The bottling machine, which allows for simpler racking, can run 27,500 bottles hourly.
Brasserie Nationale estimates that the equipment will translate into around 55,000 KWh saved on electricity and some 25,000 normal nm3 saved in gas, in addition to less water being used.
Brasserie Nationale is the drinks subsidiary of Munhowen and the largest brewer in the grand duchy. It posted a turnover increase of 4% to €10.7m in 2018.