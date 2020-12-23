Braving crisis, chain stores expanding next year

While the covid-19 pandemic hit retailers hard, plenty of new developments are on the horizon for 2021.
Shops were forced to close during lockdown in March and face further disruption in the coming weeks as the government announced this week it would ban the sale of non-essential goods for two weeks starting 26 December.
On the other hand, retailers benefitted as they remained open when Belgium, France and Germany introduced lockdown measures, prompting an influx of shoppers from the greater region.
For 2021, several new shops should open their doors, including Decathlon. The French sporting goods retailer is scheduled to open its first Luxembourg branch mid-January--a 630m2 shop located at Royal Hamilius. Further branches could follow, with the company eyeing Luxembourg’s north.
Another French brand, Monoprix, will further expand its offer with a 2,500m2 department store on the corner of Place Guillaume II and Rue du Fossé. Located at the former C&A site, it will also include two restaurants, Le Petit Bohème and Le Homard Bleu.
Several supermarket chains are also planning on expanding next year, with Cactus opening five further Shoppi branches. Belgian chain Delhaize is looking at four new supermarkets in Cloche d’Or, Hamm, Capellen and another as of yet undisclosed location.
Another Belgian supermarket chain, Colruyt, is expected to open in Pommerloch, with a new Lidl to open in Differdange, while Aldi is targeting Mersch and Dudelange.
Match on the other hand will be testing a pick-up system, allowing customers to shop online and pick up their groceries at a drive-through.
Despite this flurry of activities, other areas in the retail sector are faring less well with numerous vacancies in the Cloche d’Or shopping centre and a 700m2 restaurant still up for grabs at Royal Hamilius.
This article was originally published in French on paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.