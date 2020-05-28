Brewery donating 10,000 barrels to aid struggling sector

The brewer Brasserie Nationale and its distribution arm Munhowen SA said they would support the struggling hospitality sector to the tune of €5m.
The company will give 10,000 free kegs to their commercial customers in Luxembourg, France and Belgium during the month of July, it announced on 28 May.
The brewery’s maintenance staff will also give a thorough cleaning to 4,750 beer tap systems at bars, cafés and restaurants that are reopening after covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Frédéric de Radiguès, Brasserie Nationale’s managing director, called the scheme an act of “solidarity” and said that “we need to support the restart of our sector right now.”
Brasserie Nationale produces beer brands such as Bofferding and Battin. The company said in the announcement, emailed to Delano, that its 2019 turnover was €79.5 and that it employed 266 staff.