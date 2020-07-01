Brexit: extension deadline passes as equivalence row looms

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier at the EU Commission’s Berlaymont building in Brussels on 29 June. He is flanked by Clara Martínez Alberola and Paulina Dejmek Hack, respectively the deputy head and director of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom. They were meeting David Frost and the UK negotiating team face-to-face for the first time since February.

Photo: Lukasz Kobus/European Union, 2020