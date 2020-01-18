The rat is the first animal of the Chinese zodiac cycle, representing a new beginning. Here are some ways to bring in the year of the rat in Luxembourg.
Although the official Chinese new year falls this year on 25 January, the official festival lasts around 15 days in total, with plenty of celebrations during and beyond this timeframe in the grand duchy.
Chinese extravaganza in city centre
The Place d’Armes will have an array of stands and activities on Saturday, 18 January, as the Confucius Institute at the University of Luxembourg organises a packed programme to bring in the new year. Visitors can try arts and tai chi, plus sample special new year’s dumplings.
The event takes place from 1:30pm to 4:30pm, with a Chinese dragon and lion dance and parade kicking off at 2:30pm.
Details here
Family-fun culture day
On Saturday, 8 February, local Chinese language and cultural school, CLCCL, collabs with the Trier Confucius Institute for a cultural day. The event is family-friendly, with workshops ranging from calligraphy to paper-cutting, a tea ceremony and more.
More information here, register via email to [email protected]
New year’s reception
The China-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, Chinalux, together with the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce and the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels will host a new year’s reception the evening of 12 February, with guests of honour, finance minister Pierre Gramegna (DP) and Chinese ambassador to Luxembourg Huang Changqing.
More information and registration details
Reading hour for kids
The children’s library Il Était une Fois will organise a trilingual (English, Chinese and French) reading hour for kids ages 3-8, all about the history and celebrations of the Chinese new year.
Space is limited, advance registration is required via the event page
Chinese evening gala
The China Cultural Center in Luxembourg holds its evening gala on 20 Janaury at the Casino 2000 in Mondorf-Les-Bains, with a troupe from China performing dance and acrobatics, plus there will be presentations of paper-cutting, calligraphy and more.
More info here -- note that event is now full but the event organisers still encourage submissions for the associated photography contest
For more Chinese culture
To keep up with Chinese culture throughout the year, there are several options for individuals and families alike, in addition to the organisations listed above.
The Little Panda Mandarin Club Luxembourg regularly holds workshops and cultural events, including language and story sessions, cooking events and more, geared to youngsters.
The Association Culturelle Chinoise de Luxembourg (ACCL) organises regular classes, conferences, workshops and other cultural offerings, plus occasionally organises group trips to Asia. The association also boasts a library with over 8,000 books, plenty of multimedia materials and more.