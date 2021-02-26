British variant responsible for over half of cases in Luxembourg

Luxembourg’s health minister expressed concern about the new so-called “British” variant of covid-19, saying they account for 57% of cases.
“We are concerned about the new British virus variant, it is accelerating the rate of infection,” health minister Paulette Lenert (LSAP) said in a press briefing on Thursday. “We'll only keep the situation under control if everyone follows the rules and complies with testing and quarantine.”
Luxembourg health director Jean-Claude Schmit added, however, that the strain's spread “is not as exponential as feared.”
According to the minister, the seven-day incidence rose from 165 to 200 in one week. Since week 6 of 2020, Luxembourg authorities sequenced 12% of positive tests, in which 57% of cases were connected to the British variant.
Children & families
“It startled us how quickly that caused the incidence to skyrocket in children between the ages of zero and 14,” Lenert said. While homeschooling brought numbers down, the 30-44 age group experienced an increase leading Lenert to believe that families remain a vector for the virus spreading.
Compared to its neighbours, Luxembourg has below the rate of new infections found in France but above those in Germany and Belgium, a phenomenon that can be explained by the fact that Luxembourg tests more people.
Rationing
Vaccination efforts are to continue and Lenert said that starting next week only half of the AstraZeneca doses will be withheld in order for as many people as possible to receive a first dose. The second dose can be administered eight to 12 weeks after the first.
“Given the new variants, we want to increase protection because we know that even after a first dose of vaccine, a number of fatalities can be prevented,” Lenert said.
Schmit, meanwhile, supported the AstraZeneca vaccine, the effectiveness of which has been questioned on over-65s. He called it a “highly efficient vaccine to prevent severe disease progression.”
The minister was pegging her hopes on “gamechanging” rapid tests, which will be used primarily in schools and among cross-border workers.