Bundle up!

Retail or secondhand? A few ideas for keeping youngsters warm this winter season.
Any parent will tell you: children grow fast. Preschool-aged children frow on average 3 in per year, and as of 5 years it’s still around 2 in per year until puberty, according to Parents.
It’s no wonder, then, that plenty of parents turn to secondhand options. And what better time to stock up before the coldest months hit?
Of course, while you’re stocking up (ideally for a size or two ahead, while you’re at it), and sorting out the old, it’s also a good time to swap clothing or make a donation.
Sometimes informal parents groups formed through school, work or neighbourhoods put on secondhand sales. But for those in a bind, or who haven’t found their network yet, there are plenty of options for second-hand in the grand duchy.
In the city centre, places like the Trouvailles secondhand store stock children’s clothes at significantly low prices, for example.
Online groups
While Facebook marketplace can be a place to find secondhand items, a few local parents’ groups make it much easier to filter out baby or child clothing. Case in point: Kanner an Bébé Secondhand, a Facebook group which now counts around 12,000 members, meaning if you see an item you like, you’ll need to move fast. Luxembourg Parents and Kids Corner are other resources worth bookmarking, where you’ll find not just gently used clothing, shoes and equipment, but parents tend to provide each other tip-offs about events, including secondhand sales.
But when buying new can’t be avoided, or for those in the market for a gift, we’ve included a few ideas here too.
Founded by two young entrepreneurs, the shop is divided into two parts: MintMouse, selling chilren’s shoes (including sturdy winter boots), and The Party Ville, for all those event planning needs (like kids’ birthdays). Several other unique items in the shop make it a good spot to find a perfect gift too.
Looking for exclusive, lesser-known brands? This Luxembourg-based shop is online only and a true family business, powered by their love for design--and tiny customers. The site, which has regular sales, offers a range of not just clothing but also furniture, snuggly toys, schools supplies and even some items for expectant mothers.
Many of the clothing carried by Beetles & Bugs have a certain minimalist aesthetic. It’s a fun place to find chunky hats and muffs, knitted cardigans and adorable pyjamas. In addition to interior and décor, there’s also a selection of wooden toys and puzzles.
This article was originally published in the October/November edition of Delano magazine.