Buttigieg ahead in Iowa; Pelosi snub and rip at State of Union

Coronavirus toll rises, US Huawei strategy talks, Credit Suisse allegedly spied on Greenpeace, Beach Boys ban appeal over hunting. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Partial results in Iowa released
With 62% of precincts reporting in the Iowa caucus, Pete Buttigieg held a narrow lead on Tuesday night, according to reports in The Guardian, Reuters, the BBC and CNN. Buttigieg on 27% and Bernie Sanders (25%) appeared to be ahead of Elizabeth Warren (18%) and some distance from fourth placed Joe Biden on 16%. The Washington Post looks at some of the conspiracy theories surrounding the team behind president Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is pushing the “rigged Democratic primary” narrative.
Trump delivers State of Union address
US president Donald Trump on Tuesday evening delivered his traditional State of the Union address, which was packed with made-for-television drama. Trump refused to shake speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand (and she later appeared to rip up his speech), presented radio host Rush Limbaugh (who had just revealed he had been diagnosed with lung cancer) with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and publicly reunited a military family whose father had been serving overseas. But there was also a protest from the father of a Parkland shooting victim and walkouts by Democratic senators including Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. CNN described Trump’s speech as being “heavy on themes he hopes will fuel his re-election”. The BBC says Trump struck an upbeat note, but he did attack some Democrat candidates and told his audience, “We will never let socialism destroy American healthcare!”. The Washington Post has 4 takeaways from the address, while Vox has a full transcript of the speech before delivery.
Coronavirus toll nears 500
The death toll from the Coronavirus outbreak in China has passed 490 according to Reuters, Aljazeera and The Guardian’s live blog. Meanwhile, the BBC reports that the World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak a global health emergency, but suggests the lockdown put in place by the Chinese government on Wuhan was an opportunity to halt transmission. Diana Choyleva, chief economist at Enodo Economics, has told CNBC that the impact of the Coronavirus on China’s economy is “going to be much bigger than SARS” and could even lead to a “technical recession in China in the first half of this year”.
US administration to hold Huawei discussions
High-level officials from the US commerce, defense, state and energy departments are scheduled to meet on 28 February to discuss a strategy with regards to Chinese telecoms company Huawei, Reuters reports. US companies including AT&T, Microsoft and Dell are reportedly coming together to find common 5G standards that would reduce reliance on Huawei equipment, says LightReading.
Credit Suisse spied on Greenpeace, claim
Reuters reports on claims made by Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung that Credit Suisse COO Pierre-Oliver Bouee ordered his head of security to infiltrate Greenpeace. The move came after the environmental group disrupted a Credit Suisse shareholder meeting in 2017.
Scots trending to “yes”
A poll by Panelbase shows that 52% of voters in Scotland now support independence. It is one of three polls in the last week that indicate that there is what The Guardian calls “a consistent trend showing that pro-EU voters who previously rejected independence were now switching to yes.”
Lesotho first lady accused of murder
Maesaiah Thabane, wife of Lesotho’s prime minister Thomas Thabane, is facing charges of killing his estranged wife, the BBC reports.
Brian Wilson leads Beach Boys ban appeal
Former Beach Boy members Brian Wilson and Al Jardine have urged fans to boycott a gig by the current version of the iconic band, led by Mike Love, over its plans to play a trophy hunting convention, the BBC reports.
