Cabinet reshuffle, ADR women, vdL visit: 7-day roundup on 100,7

Delano’s editor-in-chief Duncan Roberts was the guest on the “The Jim Kent Show on Radio 100,7 with Delano” on Thursday evening.
Local and European politics dominated the first hour of the “The Jim Kent Show on Radio 100,7 with Delano” this week.
Duncan Roberts and host Jim Kent spoke about the cabinet reshuffle that sees three members of the socialist LSAP take on new roles in government. Franz Fayot--who, Duncan pointed out, has a typical background for a member of government--is taking over from Étienne Schneider as minister of the economy, while Paulette Lenert moves to the ministry of health and Dan Kresch takes on the deputy prime minister role. Duncan reckoned that the LSAP had missed a trick, however, by not making one of its female cabinet members the joint deputy PM alongside François Basuch of déi Gréng.
Talking of women in politics, Duncan and Jim also discussed the controversy surrounding the reinstatement as president of the ADR women’s section of Sylvie Mischel (who had been the radio station’s main guest on Thursday morning). Mischel had been forced out of her post after national committee members threatened the party with an “us or her” ultimatum in December following negative reaction to a social media post she had made.
And then Duncan and Jim looked ahead to the imminent visit to Luxembourg of new European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who will take an oath at the Court of Justice and meet prime ministers Xavier Bettel on Monday. They discussed von der Leyen’s attributes, her ambitions and the major challenges facing the #vdL Commission.
Finally, Duncan provided listeners with Delano’s selection of the best events coming up for the weekend.
Listen to “The Jim Kent Show on Radio 100,7 with Delano” podcast: