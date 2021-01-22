Cactus & René Mathieu partner for sustainable food

Starred chef René Mathieu has agreed to lead a partnership with the Cactus supermarket chain to educate consumers, especially youngsters, to consume more sustainable food.
It’s under the slogan "Nëmmen dat Bescht"--roughly translated as “Nothing but the best”--that the Cactus group has chosen to develop its action plan aimed at future generations and educating consumers to adopt more sustainable behaviour.
These actions are implemented throughout the year and take on a variety of forms, such as a clean label bread awareness campaign, the co-financing of a recycling center within a bio-fairtrade banana cooperative, as well as a partnership with Michelin-starred chef René Mathieu, who specialises in vegetable cuisine.
René Mathieu engages with My Roots
The partnership with plant world champion and Gault Millau Luxembourg chef of the year is completed with the company My Roots. The purpose of the alliance is to promote healthy, local and seasonal veggies while avoiding food waste. It’s for all consumers, albeit a special effort is being made on targeting youngsters.
To achieve this, double work is being carried out: on one hand, with department managers, product managers and sales people through online communication, as well as with the general public through campaigns at points of sale, a monthly “carte blanche” given to chef Mathieu, with print and digital distribution, as well as radio commercials and infomercials.
Mathieu advocates for a vegetable cuisine accessible to all. In 2018, he co-created with Mario Willems the company My Roots, which is associated with the project. This company is dedicated to improving overall quality of life and contributing to a healthier future via the gastronomy sector. Emphasis will, of course, be placed on local, seasonal products and their. The chef will also share his know-how, ideas, experiences and, of course, recipes that can be made on a daily basis, as well as some foraging tips--one of the chef's many strong points.
