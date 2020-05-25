Cafés and restaurants can open this week

Prime minister Xavier Bettel has announced that under certain conditions restaurants and cafés can open again on Friday. Terraces will even open on Wednesday.
Tables will be limited to four guests--unless they come from the same household--and there will be no standing allowed in cafés. Also, the initial phase of reopening will not include late night licences--indeed, establishments will have to close at midnight. Tables must be placed at least two metres apart.
“These are the measures we can allow right now,” prime minister Xavier Bettel (DP) said during a press conference on 25 May. He said that the decision was taken based on modelling by researchers.
Bettel also said that cinemas and places of worship, as well as fitness centres, can open if social distancing is respected.