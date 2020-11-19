Call for aspiring children’s lit writers

Want to try your hand at writing literature for youngsters? The 2021 edition of the Luxembourg National Literary Competition will see top prize authors take home up to €5,000.
Created in 1978 by the ministry of culture, the competition rotates categories each year, and for 2021 the focus is children’s literature, with different prize categories for adult authors and children authors writing for readers up to age 12 as well as those 12+.
Adult author winners in each category will be awarded €5,000, while the top youth authors (aged 12-19) in each category will be awarded €2,000.
Literature can be submitted by Luxembourg nationals or residents (some extensions apply) in English, Luxembourgish, German or French. Submissions must be entered no later than 28 June 2021 and will be judged by a jury comprised of Anne-Marie Antony, Claude Kremer, Romain Sahr, Tamara Sondag and Jeff Thill.
For more information on submissions or past winners, visit the culture ministry website.