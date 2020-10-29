Canal+ chooses SES for TV broadcasting

French media company Canal+ has renewed a partnership with Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES to deliver its pay TV offering to more than 10m subscribers.
The €230m contract extends the partnership until the end of the decade, the companies said in a press release. Satellite coverage includes France, the Benelux, central Europe as well as Africa.
“We are incredibly proud of the trust that CANAL+ has placed in SES and it underscores our mutual belief in the power of satellite to broadcast the best content, in the highest definition to the broadest base of subscribers on a global basis,” said SES CEO Steve Collar in the statement.
The company’s video segment--which makes up two third of revenue--was in decline last year, the group’s 2019 annual report showed. Collar previously said this branch of the business would “flatten into a sustainable long-term proposition.” At the same time, SES is “pretty aggressively” aiming to grow its network business, he said in March.
SES in May announced that it would be cutting up to 15% of jobs across its group, closing offices in Brussels, central London, Isle of Man, Warsaw and Zurich as part of plans to “simplify and amplify” operations.