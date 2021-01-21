Capital population up by more than 2,000 in 2020

More people moved to Luxembourg City--from abroad and from elsewhere in the grand duchy--than moved out last year, despite the pandemic.
The capital’s population was 124,528 as of 31 December 2020, up from 122,273 on 31 December 2019, the City of Luxembourg said on 20 January 2021.
There were 4,563 net new arrivals. This figure included 12,265 who moved from outside the country set against 4,653 who relocated abroad.
Altogether 74% of newcomers moved from abroad. 61% of people who left Luxembourg City moved to another location in the grand duchy. There were also 1,279 births (offset by 640 deaths).
The district with the largest overall population was Bonnevoie-Sud (12,825); the smallest was Pulvermuhl (365).
The city had residents originally from 165 countries, the council reported. Luxembourgers represented 30% of inhabitants. The biggest foreign nationalities were the French (21,109), Portuguese (12,132), Italians (8,831), Belgians (4,559) and Spanish (4,130).
There were also 3,836 Germans, 2,060 Brits, 1,932 Greeks, 1,719 Poles, 1,601 Indians, 1,362 Chinese, 1,177 Americans, 1,003 Dutch, 992 Irish, 900 Russians, 882 Swedes, 727 Finns, 601 Danes, 485 Czechs, 478 Turks, 433 Cape Verdeans, 396 Japanese, 323 Syrians, 269 Filipinos, 252 Canadians, 145 South Africans, 142 Norwegians, 133 Thais, 132 Cypriots, 131 Maltese, 127 Icelanders, 78 Australians, 48 Singaporeans, 35 New Zealanders and 7 Jamaicans living in Luxembourg City at the end of last year.
There were slightly more men (52% of the total figure) than women (48%) living in the city.