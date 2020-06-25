Capital to provide financial aid to troubled retailers

The City of Luxembourg will give €4,000 cash grants to pandemic-hit shops in the capital.
“The purpose of this grant is to provide greater support to the capital’s retailers and lessen the burden on their businesses following lockdown,” the city said on 24 June.
A grant will be given to small businesses a single time. Applications, which can be completed online, need to be made by 30 September 2020.
The city is running a separate scheme where it has bought €1,000 in vouchers from restaurants, cafés, bars, hotels and smaller retailers. The vouchers will then given to local residents.
“To date, over 500 shops have taken advantage of this initiative, and the competitions to distribute the vouchers will be held in the next few weeks,” according to the city’s announcement.
The city said on its website that: “The vouchers will be distributed through competitions on social media and through other promotional activities arranged by the city over a six-month period (mid-July 2020 to mid-January 2021).”