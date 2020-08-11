Capital wants to build an outdoor pool

The capital’s commune is looking for a plot of land to develop an outdoor swimming pool.
Speaking on Radio 100,7 on Monday, councillor Simone Beissel said the authority had rejected the idea of working with developer Marc Giogetti on the pool. Giogetti is looking to build a large hotel in the Cloche d’Or district and the city had mooted the idea of attaching a public pool to that development. But the two sides could not agree on who would run the management of the pool.
Now the commune wants to build and manage the pool by itself. As such, it is seeking to build a large pool in a grassy area where there is space for a car park.
During the 2020 heatwave, locals have descended on the Upper Sûre Lake where, to ensure social distancing, an advance booking system has been set up.
There are two other outdoor lakes: in Remerschen and Weiswampach. There are also several outdoor pools but none in the capital.