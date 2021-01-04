Capital will pick up unwanted Christmas trees

People living in Luxembourg City can dispose of their unwanted Christmas trees using the capital’s regular rubbish collection service in January.
“Simply place your Christmas tree on the pavement outside your property before 6:00 on your usual household waste collection day”, the City of Luxembourg said. However, “trees taller than 2 metres must be cut in half.”
Trees that have been spray-painted or are still decorated will be binned, while “clean Christmas trees” will be composted, the city stated.
Residents of the capital and of Strassen can also drop off Christmas trees at the route d’Arlon recycling centre.