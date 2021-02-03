Capital's roads were less congested in 2020

Congestion in Luxembourg City fell 11% overall in 2020, according to TomTom’s Traffic Index, but figures for January 2021 suggest a strong traffic rebound.
On average in 2020 motorists added an extra 15 minutes to every 30-minute trip during morning rush hour journey and 13 minutes in the evening, compared to 21 minutes and 22 minutes respectively in 2019.
The biggest lulls were logically recorded during lockdown when motorists were discouraged from making unnecessary journeys. April was the least congested month with motorists spending an extra 7% of their travel time in traffic. January turned out to be the most-congested month when drivers spent an extra 35% of travel time stuck in traffic. As lockdown eased and shops and restaurants opened, congestion resumed in September (27%), October (29%), November (27%) and December (25%).
Congestion levels remained high in March 2020, when the Luxembourg government made public transport free of charge and the first lockdown entered into force (on 16 March). That month, commuters spent 27% of their journey stuck in traffic jams in the capital.
And 2021?
TomTom’s real-time traffic modelling showed that on Wednesday morning, congestion levels had skyrocketed compared to previous years. It reckoned commuters spent 62% of travel time stuck in traffic, compared to 47% in 2019 and 28% in 2020.
The live data did not, however, show the average distances travelled. If commuters travel more by car but cover shorter distances, this distorts the proportion of travel time stuck in traffic. Another factor for this phenomenon could be the extension of the tram, whose trajectory has led to the creation of new traffic lights in the city centre.