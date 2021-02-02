Car buyers more focused at pandemic-proof autofestival

Luxembourg’s Autofestival got off to a focused start under pandemic conditions, dealership federation Fedamo said a week after it opened.
“Customers seem to appreciate the possibility of making an appointment in advance so that the vehicle they are interested in is available for a test drive and a salesperson can explain all the technological features and innovations in detail,” it said in a press release.
With customers turning up to showrooms having done their homework, it made for quicker sales. “They do not come back to the car dealer several times before deciding to buy, as was the case in the past,” Fedamo said.
Some dealerships make a third of their annual sales at the Autofestival. A TNS Ilres poll suggested that around 18,000 vehicles would be sold there this year.
After a 18.6% drop in new car sales in 2020 as a result of pandemic closures and uncertainty, dealerships have a lot banking on 2021’s sales. To boost opportunities, the Autofestival has been extended from 10 to 20 days, closing on 13 February.
The federation said it would issue a “definitive estimation” of the success of the 2021 Autofestival at the end of February.