Car shopping, Asselborn provocation, vaccine hesitancy: 100,7 roundup

Journalist Jess Bauldry joined Natasha Ehrmann to recap key discussion points in this week’s seven-day roundup for The Connecting show on Radio 100,7 on 15 January.
The two discussed how the pandemic will impact this year’s Autofestival, an annual event in which dealerships expect to make up a third of their annual sales.
Foreign affairs minister Jean Asselborn’s headline-grabbing comments about Trump caused a stir globally and domestically. The two discussed his history of provocative remarks and how, in some ways, they serve to promote Luxembourg.
Finally, as Sars-CoV-2 vaccinations gather pace in Luxembourg, they chatted about vaccine hesitancy and strategies for combating it.
- 16 January, 8pm: Hybrid Reset Jazz festival at Neimënster. The festival established by vibraphonist Pascal Schumacher combines intimate and online gigs. Artists in residence at Neimënster will perform at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. It is broadcast live on Facebook, YouTube and KUK.
- 16 January-13 February: Philip Lamesch’s solo art exhibition, featuring collages created through an international collaboration. He wanted to travel the world and collect pieces of torn posters to make new works. Instead he got his network to send him clippings. The Torn Up World is showing until 13 February at Valerius Gallery, Place du Théâtre.
- 16 January, 2:30pm: Activism and self-care webinar by Transition Days. This online conference with Vandana Shiva takes activists through the steps of caring for themselves so they can be more resilient and their efforts more sustainable.
- 17 January, 2pm: The Indian Association Luxembourg presents Bollywood music and raagas online to celebrate the Indian harvest festival. The event will feature 72/35 Southern Street, a Mumbai musical troupe, who perform “Raga Celebrities”.
- 20 January: Learn how to avoid burnout when Joanna Denton shares her experience and tips at this webinar for The Network.
- 21 January, 2-4pm: The Swedish and Nordic chambers of commerce in Belgium and Luxembourg organise this online seminar on Nordic and Luxembourg Sustainable Development Goals. Register by emailing [email protected].
"Connecting" is broadcast every Friday after the 6pm news on radio 100,7.