Care home staff receive vaccine first dose

Vaccinations began on Wednesday for residents and cross-border workers working in retirement homes or doing home visits for the elderly.
They followed hospital workers and ambulance attendants, for whom the first doses of the vaccine were administered on Monday and Tuesday.
Claudia Holzwarth, head of the care and support department (dementia unit) of the nursing home "Bei der Sauer" in Diekirch and Sonja Kohnen, care assistant at the animation service of the care home of Vianden, were the first people to be vaccinated on Wednesday.
The second dose will be administered from 18 January 2021 at Hall Victor Hugo in Limpertsberg.
According to the health ministry, in the first phase of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine allocation, a total of 9,700 vaccines have been delivered to Luxembourg, which will make it possible to vaccinate approximately 4,850 people during an initial phase.
Claudia Holzwarth, head of the care and support department (dementia unit) of the nursing home "Bei der Sauer" in Diekirch is pictured at Hall Victor Hugo on 30 December 2020. Photo: Julien Warnand