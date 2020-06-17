Care home visit restrictions to be further eased

Luxembourg’s government is to release new recommendations related to care home visits, aimed at relaxing the current restrictions.
Over 65s are among the people considered particularly vulnerable to the effects of covid-19 and in some countries, the virus causing the disease was widespread in retirement and care homes.
In Luxembourg, there were 90 positive cases in care homes by the end of April. The 29 deaths in these institutions accounted for a third of all coronvairus deaths at that time in Luxembourg.
Strict measures were introduced in care homes, which currently house almost 6,000 people. Visits resumed in May but with rigid restrictions including plexiglass screens to avoid contamination.
According to a joint health and families ministry statement issued on Wednesday, the government wants to relax the rules on visits and outings to residential facilities so that they are “in line with the new reality.”
“General recommendations applicable to individuals, including vulnerable people, will be published in the course of next week. We will also monitor the situation in the facilities in question closely, in particular by ensuring that their residents have wide access to screening,” the statement read, adding that “restoring human contact between residents and families is a priority.”