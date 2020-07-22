Careers: new appointments at Intertrust

Fund services company Intertrust Luxembourg has announced three new appointments, including a new head of funds in the form of Allison Whaley.
Allison Whaley, who had been global head of funds custody at JP Morgan in London for six years, joined Intertrust Luxembourg as head of client service for Western Europe in March, and has now been promoted to head of funds.
Whaley’s official bio on the Intertrust website says holds a bachelor’s degree from Manhattan College in International Politics. She began her career in a fund administration company in New York where she worked to solution client needs and develop their technology platform. She then spent seven years in operations with a capital management company before joining JP Morgan.
Two further appointments have been made. Matt Breuer and Derek Russell both became client directors and join Whaley and Derek Ramage, who was appointed head of the fund operations team in May, and is responsible for the services and operational excellence of the fund client segment.
Breuer comes from TMF Group, while Russell was previously at State Street Luxembourg and more recently in Japan.